  English News
  India
  Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 40-day parole, to walk out of jail today

Gurmeet Ram Rahim news: The self-styled godman has been allowed furlough on several occasions in the last five years as per the jail manual.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2022 12:28 IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Image Source : PTI Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Gurmeet Ram Rahim parole: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is set to walk out of Haryana's Sunaria jail on Friday (October 14) on a 40-day parole.  Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in jail since since 2017 after being convicted in a sexual abuse case. The move comes just ahead of the Adampur bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The self-styled godman has been allowed furlough on several occasions in the last five years as per the jail manual. 

Earlier, Haryana Jail Minister Chaudhary Ranjit Singh had also confirmed Ram Rahim coming out on parole. The minister said that the relatives of the Dera chief had applied for his parole.

 

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

He was last year also convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager, in 2002. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

(With PTI inputs)

