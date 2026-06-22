Gurdwara Nagrasu dispute: Internet restored in Rudraprayag after temporary shutdown | About the row

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) :

Internet services were restored in parts of Uttarakhand following a temporary shutdown after a dispute at Gurdwara Nagrasu in Rudraprayag district. The temporary shutdown was carried out on administrative orders based on recommendations from the Home Department, following concerns over possible law and order issues.

However, connectivity was restored on Sunday, June 21, after nearly 12 hours.

About the dispute

Baba Beant Singh, granthi of Gurdwara Nagrasu and in charge of its management, alleged that a group of people who had been accommodated and provided food by the shrine later turned aggressive. According to him, the group assaulted volunteers, damaged property and pelted stones at police personnel and local residents from the upper floors of the Gurdwara.

“They came here the day before yesterday and started fighting. They started beating and abusing the volunteers. Even then, we let them stay overnight and provided them with food. They started fighting us again the next morning. Still we tried to reason with them and make them leave,” Singh alleged.

He claimed that tensions intensified on the morning of June 21 when another altercation broke out with volunteers. Despite attempts by the Gurdwara management to convince the group to leave peacefully, the dispute continued.

Singh further alleged that the group severed the water supply to the premises, damaged all solar panels installed on the building and continued vandalising the property through the night.

DM Vishal Mishra issues statement

According to the ANI reports, Rudraprayag district Magistrate Vishal Mishra urged people to not trust any unreliable sources claiming that the Gurudwara had been taken over or that it had been under any hostage situation.

He said that the Gurudwara’s management is working peacefully now and the movement of people through the Gurudwara is also continuing normally.

“A dispute erupted at a Gurudwara in Nagrasu between Nihang Sikhs, the Gurudwara management and the Sikh sevdars who live there. The Ardaas, Langar and the prayers at the Gurudwara are all running smoothly and peacefully. The movement of people is also continuing normally. No one is facing any problems,” DM Mishra said.

“Don’t pay attention to rumours that the Gurudwara has been taken over, that someone has been taken hostage or that any violence has occurred. No such incident has taken place. The Gurudwara’s management is operating in a completely peaceful environment. There are no problems of any kind,” he added.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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