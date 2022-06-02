Gun-totting terrorist wearing mask walks in, opens fire - Chilling video of Kulgam bank manager's killing

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Bank employee shot dead in Kulgam

Kulgam Bank Manager Killing Video: A bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by a terrorist in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The entire sequence was recorded in the CCTV camera installed inside the bank premises.

The chilling video shows a masked man pulling out a pistol from a handbag as he barged into the bank through the main entrance. He then turns back to ensure no one was behind him and then fired at the employee from close range. The attacker fled from the spot immediately.

The killing took place at the Ellaqui Dehati Bank. The deceased bank official was identified as Vijay Kumar. He was working as the manager in Areah village branch. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.

Targeted killings in J&K

Targeted killings have become a new tactic in Kashmir where the Modi government has given the security forces a free hand in taking the strongest action against those indulging in terror-related activities.

More than a dozen incidents of targeted killings in the Valey have been reported in the last five months. Earlier on May 31, Rajni Bala, a non-local teacher in the Kulgam district, was killed by terrorists. She belonged to the Samba district of the Jammu division.

Shah's high-level meeting on June 3

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a high-level meeting tomorrow to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior functionaries of the central government and UT would participate in the meeting.

This would be the second high-level meeting in less than a fortnight on the Kashmir issue. In the last meeting on June 17, the Home Minister had advocated pro-active and coordinated counter-terror operations and had asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and wipe out terrorism from the UT which came into existence in August 2019.

