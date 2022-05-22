Gujarat: Woman summoned to record statement died by suicide in police station

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A woman in her late 20s died by suicide in a Gujarat police station.

A woman, who was summoned by cops to record her statement, died by suicide inside a police station in Gujarat on Sunday, said police officers.

The cops have initiated an inquiry into the incident and have informed the state and National Human Rights Commission. The woman, identified as Nayna, was in her late 20s. She was summoned by Aji Dam police station on Saturday evening to record her statement in connection with some offense.

On Sunday morning, she requested that she be allowed to freshen up, went to the women's toilet in the police station, and hanged herself, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Praveen Kumar Meena, said.

The official also revealed that Nayna had an extra-marital affair with Mukesh, who is arrested by the Aji Dam police under the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, and it was in this connection, that she was called for recording her statement.

Though the process was completed around 8 pm on Saturday, the woman, feared that if she returned home late at night, her husband will inquire and may scold her, so she decided to stay back in the police station overnight, and in the morning, she committed suicide.

After conducting panchnama and a primary inquiry, the body was sent for the postmortem, the DCP said, adding a departmental inquiry will be conducted and if there is any negligence on the part of any official, action will be taken against them.

Latest India News