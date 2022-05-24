Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Clouds hover over parts of Gujarat including Vadodara, Ahmedabad; alert issued at ports

Highlights Strong winds have been blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph over parts of Gujarat.

An alert has been issued at the Bharuch Dahej Magdalla and Daman ports.

The Southwest Monsoon is progressing and currents are seen in the sea.

Strong winds have been blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph, and dark clouds are hovering over parts of Gujarat, including Vadodara, Bhuj, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Veraval, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Owing to the bad weather, an alert has been issued at the Bharuch Dahej Magdalla and Daman ports. The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea due to strong winds.

The Southwest Monsoon is progressing and with the entry into the Arabian Sea, currents are seen in the sea. Jokho, Mandvi, Mundra, New Kandla, Navlakhi, Jamnagar, Salaya, Porbandar, Mul Dwarka, Veraval, Diu, Jaffrabad, Pipavav, Bhavnagar, Alang are places where strong winds were seen.

Humidity in the atmosphere increased today and dark clouds were visible in the upper level of the sky in Rajkot, Veraval, Bhuj, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

In Saurashtra, the maximum temperature dropped below 40 degrees except in Bhavnagar and Surendranagar. The amount of heat has subsided but the bubbling has increased due to the humid cloud.

According to IMD, after the onset of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the monsoon is progressing slowly and the monsoon over Kerala is expected to set at around May 27.

Latest India News