Gujarat: Two CRPF jawans on election duty killed in firing by colleague, two injured

A jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed his two colleagues and injured two others over some issue in a village near Porbandar in Gujarat on Saturday evening, officials said.

Two personnel were killed and two others were injured after their colleague opened fire over some unknown issue on Saturday evening, officials added. These jawans belong to a CRPF battalion from Manipur.

They were sent here by the Election Commission ahead of the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, said Porbandar Collector and District Election Officer, AM Sharma.

Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on December 1 in the first phase.

They were staying inside a cyclone centre in Tukda Gosa village, about 25 km from Porbandar.

"A jawan opened fire from his assault rifle on his colleagues over some unknown issue on Saturday evening.

While two jawans died on the spot, two others were injured. They were shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar.

One of them received a bullet injury in his stomach and the other was hit on his leg," Sharma said, adding that further investigation will be carried out by the police.

