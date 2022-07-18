Gujarat: Goods train derails near Mangal Mahudi railway station; several passengers trains diverted

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Goods train derails in Gujarat

Gujarat train derailment: Rail traffic was on Monday disrupted in Gujarat after a goods train derailed near Mangal Mahudi railway station in the Dahod district of the state. According to the details, 16 coaches of the train derailed between Mangal Mahudi - Limkheda stations because of which the power supply was damaged.

The derailment disrupted trains running between Mumbai to Delhi.

Commenting on the incident, railway sources said the goods train from Vadodara was heading north when the derailment happened and the wheels of some coaches got detached and broke. As the coaches piled upon each other, the overhead electric supply line was damaged.

Following the incident, Western Railway took to Twitter and said some 27 passenger trains have been diverted.

Trains from Delhi were diverted on the Ratlam- Chittorgarh-Ajmer Palanpur- Ahmedabad - Vadodara route. Trains from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Chayapuri- Ahmedabad- Palanpur- Ajmer-Jaipur and onwards.

"The accident occurred around 12.30 a.m., 16 coaches have derailed and teams have started work to restore lines. I am hopeful that by evening at least one line (track) will be restored, and after trial we will be able to use the track," Ratlam Divisional Operational Manager Ajay Thakur said.

