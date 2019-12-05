Students allege irregularities with recruitment exam in Gujarat; demand cancellation

Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat students protest against Non-Secretariat Clerks and Office Assistants exam paper leak

Hundreds of students in Gujarat have alleged irregularities with the Non-Secretariat Clerks and Office Assistants exam papers and staged a protest late on Wednesday at Gandhinagar's Udyog Bhavan. The students have alleged the exam papers were leaked hours before the exam and have thus demanded the cancellation of the examination. As the protests continued, the district police authorities have also detained nearly 700 protesters. The detained students, however, continued with their protests even after they were released from detention.

The Non-Secretariat Clerks and Office Assistants exam was held on November 17. The first call to protest against the paper leak was made by Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, who alleged that the question paper was leaked.

More than 6 lakh candidates had appeared for the recruitment exam, which was conducted by the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) for 3,910 vacancies.

Meanwhile, #binsachivalayexamcancel was seen trending on Twitter as students demanded the cancellation of the exams. The leader of the protesters, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja (30) from Gondal, said that they will continue the agitation till the government cancels the examination.

Meanwhile, Gandhinagar SP, Mayur Chavda confirmed the detention of 700 protesting students, adding three Congress MLAs, Kirit Patel from Patan, Gulabsinh Rajput from Tharad and CJ Chavda from Gandhinagar North, were also detained during the protest and were released later.

The Opposition Congress said it would organise a march till the Assembly complex on December 9 if the government failed to cancel the exam.

