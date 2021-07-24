Follow us on Image Source : PTI 7 from MP killed in fire, explosion caused by LPG cylinder leakage in Gujarat

Seven persons died due to burn injuries after leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder triggered fire and explosion inside a room on the outskirts of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city. The incident took place on Tuesday night (July 20), but the victims - labourers and their family members - died over the last couple of days during treatment, police said on Friday. Besides men, the deceased included children and women, the cop added.

“Some labourers working in a factory and their family members were sleeping in a small room when gas from their LPG cylinder started leaking on the night of July 20. When their neighbour knocked on their door to alert them, a labourer got up and switched on the light, which caused an explosion due to concentration of gas," the officer said.

“Ten persons were sleeping there at that time and all of them received severe burn injuries as fire engulfed the room. While three persons died during their treatment on Thursday, four others succumbed to the injuries at a hospital on Friday,” he said.

Three persons are undergoing treatment, the official added.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 4 lakh aid to kin of 7 deceased

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced financial assistance of Rs four lakh each to the next kin of seven persons, who died in an explosion caused due to leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder.

The deceased persons belonged to Madhusudangarh in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

According Gujarat police, these deceased included male labourers and their family members, including children.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep condolences on the death of seven workers of Madhusudangarh (MP's Guna district) due to gas leak in Ahmedabad. Chouhan has directed a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured besides free treatment to them,” the CMO said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel also expressed grief over the death of workers. Praying for the departed souls and for strength to the bereaved families, Patel wished a speedy recovery to the injured, the governor's office said.

ALSO READ: Major fire at Bokaro Steel Plant, no casualty

Latest India News