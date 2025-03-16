Gujarat riots were politicised, courts upheld the truth: PM Modi to Lex Fridman in podcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a podcast with Lex Fridman, said the 2002 Gujarat riots were used to build a false narrative against him. He said political opponents wanted him punished, but courts upheld his innocence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a deliberate attempt was made to build a false narrative around the 2002 Gujarat riots, even as courts later upheld his innocence despite sustained political pressure. In a conversation with Lex Fridman on his podcast, Modi said his political adversaries—who were in power at the Centre at the time—wanted to see him punished, but judicial scrutiny ultimately cleared his name. “But the courts investigated the matter thoroughly and found us completely innocent. Those who were truly responsible have faced justice from the courts,” he said.

‘Riots were frequent in Gujarat before 2002’

Modi pushed back against the perception that the post-Godhra violence was unprecedented, arguing that Gujarat had seen regular outbreaks of communal violence for decades before 2002. “If you review the data from before 2002, you will see that Gujarat faced frequent riots. Curfews were constantly being imposed somewhere. Communal violence would erupt over trivial issues such as kite flying contests or even bicycle collisions,” he said. He also cited the 1969 riots, which, he pointed out, lasted over six months — a time when he was not even part of politics.

Godhra train burning was a turning point

Recalling the Godhra train burning incident — which triggered the 2002 violence — Modi said it occurred just three days after he was elected to the Gujarat Assembly. “It was a tragedy of unimaginable magnitude. People were burned alive. You can imagine, against the backdrop of incidents like the Kandahar hijacking, the attack on Parliament, or even 9/11, and then to have so many people killed and burned alive — how tense and volatile the situation was.”

Despite the circumstances, Modi said his government acted with the intent to maintain peace. “Nothing should happen, we also wish so. Everyone would wish there should be peace,” he said.

‘Opponents tried, but judiciary stood firm’

Modi alleged that his opponents at the national level attempted to pin blame on him politically. “At that time, our political opponents were in power, and naturally they wanted all allegations against us to stick. They wanted to see us punished. Despite their relentless efforts, the judiciary analysed the situation meticulously twice and ultimately found us completely innocent.”

‘No major riots in Gujarat since 2002’

Highlighting the change since then, Modi said Gujarat has remained peaceful over the last two decades. “Over the past 22 years, there hasn't been a single major riot in Gujarat. Gujarat remains completely peaceful.”

‘From appeasement to aspiration politics’

He also underscored his broader governance philosophy, rejecting vote bank politics. “Our mantra has been sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas. We have moved away from the politics of appeasement practised by our predecessors to the politics of aspiration.” Modi also spoke of how attempts were made to tarnish his image after the riots, but said justice eventually prevailed.