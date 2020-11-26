Gujarat records single day spike of 1,560 new coronavirus cases

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 90.93 per cent. Over 70,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the state, taking the total to over 75 lakh.

Gujarat has recorded 1,560 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in a 24-hour period so far, the state health department said

on Thursday evening. It took the case count in the state to 2,03,509. With 16 patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,922, it said.

As many as 1,302 patients recovered since Wednesday evening. Of the 16 patients who died during the day, 12 died in Ahmedabad city alone, followed by three in Surat and one in Vadodara.

As many as 361 persons were found coronavirus positive in Ahmedabad district during the day, followed by 289 in Surat, 180 in Vadodara, 138 in Rajkot, 70 in Gandhinagar, 64 in Patan and 41 in Banaskantha district.

Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 90.93 per cent. Over 70,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the state, taking the total to over 75 lakh.

Only one new case of coronavirus emerged during the day in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Of the total 3,300 coronavirus cases recorded in the territory till now, two have died, 3,265 have recovered and 33 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,03,509, new cases 1,560, death toll 3,922, discharged 1,85,058, active cases 14,529, and people tested so far 75,51,609.

