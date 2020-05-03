Gujarat records highest single-day coronavirus deaths, 374 new infections

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Twenty-eight people from Gujarat succumbed to coronavirus on Sunday, the highest in a single day since the disease surfaced in the state, the Health Department was cited as revealing by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). According to the Health Department's figures, at least 5,428 persons have been infected with coronavirus in the state till date, resulting in 290 deaths.

Three hundred and seventy-four (374) new coronavirus cases were recorded in the state on Sunday. Out of the new cases, two hundred and seventy-four (274) were reported from Ahmedabad alone.

One of the worst-hit states in the country, Gujarat’s coronavirus case count is second only to Maharashtra, as of Sunday. On a brighter side, more than a 1,000 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage