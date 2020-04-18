Gujarat records 104 coronavirus infections in 12 hours; total cases rise to 1,376

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The state of Gujarat on Saturday recorded 104 fresh coronavirus infections in a span of 12 hours, pushing the statewide tally up to 1,376 cases. A total of 280 new cases have been recorded in the 24-hour period, according to state officials.

The recent figures are yet to be updated in the tally maintained by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which put the total number of infections in the state at 1,272. As per the Centre's tally, Gujarat has recorded a total of 48 deaths till date. Only two states, Maharashtra (201) and Madhya Pradesh (69) have recorded more deaths in the country than Gujarat, as per the health ministry.

Overall, India has recorded 14,792 cases of coronavirus, resulting in 488 deaths.

Also read: 16 new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi; slum area tally rises to 117

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage