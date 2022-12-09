Gujarat polls: BJP's historic win in PM Modi's home turf grabs worldwide coverage | How global media reacted

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat assembly elections: The BJP recorded a thumping victory in PM Modi's home state

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) landslide victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections not only created a buzz in the Indian political arena but also grabbed global headlines.

Ridding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charismatic election campaigns, the saffron party stormed to power for the seventh consecutive time. This also garnered global media attention as they widely reported the BJP's massive win in PM Modi's home state.

How International media reacted?

The Straits Times of Singapore, the Nikkei Asia, ABC News, Al Jazeera, and the Independent were a few of the international news outlets that included pictures of the joyous celebrations of the BJP's victory in Gujarat.

According to the British publication The Guardian, PM Modi gave a major boost to the BJP, demonstrating the party's unwavering support ahead of the general election scheduled for 2024.

The Japanese daily said Modi held a series of campaign rallies in his home state, boosting the BJP's campaign with his star power. The popularity of PM Modi in Gujarat, according to Japan's Nikkei Asia, is what helped the BJP win this election, noting that the party has not lost an assembly poll there since 1995.

"Modi is wildly popular in the state, where he served as chief minister for nearly 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014," the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the UK-based 'The Independent' said the record win in Gujarat is a big boost to the BJP ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Image Source : ANIHere is how global media reacted

Modi Modi thanks voters for the landslide victory

On Thursday, December 8, PM Modi also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the people of Gujarat, saying they supported the politics of development.

"Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti," PM Modi tweeted.

"To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," he added.

Oppositions crumbled under Modi's charisma

It should be mentioned here that the BJP recorded a thumping victory in Gujarat winning 156 out of the total 182 seats. The party's main rival, Congress could only get 17 seats new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to get five seats, others four.

Notably, the election campaign in the state was led by PM Modi, who had urged voters to give a record-breaking majority to the party in the state.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years but it never registered such a record-shattering victory in state Assembly elections. The saffron party has not only bettered its own 2002 tally, it has also surpassed the best performance by any party in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Gujarat chants BJP BJP BJP BJP BJP BJP BJP!

Latest India News