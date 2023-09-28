Gujarat Police seizes suspicious boat near Dwarka, five held including three Irani nationals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A suspicious boat has been seized by police in Gujarat

The security officials apprehended a suspicious boat near Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Thursday. According to the information, the police also arrested four people travelling on the boat. The arrested people include three Iranian nationals and one Indian citizen. In addition, a satellite phone has also been recovered from the boat.

The police also caught hold of the brother of the Indian citizen, travelling in the boat, who had reached Okha from Iran via Rajkot. According to primary information, the passport of the arrested Indian citizen, a resident of Tamil Nadu, was seized by his employer in Iran. With no passport, he decided to enter India illegally, with the help of three Iranian people.

Meanwhile, the brother of the Tamil man directly reached Rajkot from Iran as he had his passport. According to the planning, the boat was also to reach Okha at the same time as the Tamil man's brother reached Okha.

However, they all were arrested through the tracking system of the satellite phone. The Dwarka Police has taken them into custody and initiated an interrogation. Meanwhile, the security officials have also been put on a high alert following the incident.

