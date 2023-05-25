Gujarat Police brings gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Police brings Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi

New Delhi: Gujarat Police on Thursday morning brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the national capital from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail. He was taken to Gujarat by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs. In April this year, the magistrate's court in Nalia, Kutch granted Gujarat ATS a 14-day custody of the gangster.

Bishnoi accused in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case was arrested by the Punjab police last year.

About Lawrence Bishnoi

Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster who has dozens of cases registered against him. The criminal who has been involved in crimes like murder and extortion. Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Bishnoi had also alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, on August 7 last year which led to a "rivalry" between him and the Punjabi singer.

