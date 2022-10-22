Saturday, October 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. No fine for breaking traffic rules in THIS state till October 27 - courtesy Diwali

No fine for breaking traffic rules in THIS state till October 27 - courtesy Diwali

Announcing about the move, Harsh Sanghavi, MoS for Home, Disaster management said that if someone breaks the rules, the Gujarat police will persuade them not to break the rules by giving flowers.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Ahmedabad Updated on: October 22, 2022 11:16 IST
Gujarat traffic rules for Diwali
Image Source : PTI Gujarat traffic rules for Diwali

Gujarat news: Diwali is around the corner and so are the festivities. To make the festival of lights more joyous for the people of Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has announced that no fine would be collected till October 27. 

Announcing about the move, Harsh Sanghavi, MoS for Home, Disaster management said that if someone breaks the rules, the Gujarat police will persuade them not to break the rules by giving flowers.

"Diwali is the biggest festival of lights in Indian culture. This festival comes with the colors of rangolis, abundance of sweets and the excitement of lamps and crackers. On the occasion of this festival, one more public decision of Mr. @Bhupendrapbjp  Ji, Chief Minister of Mridu and Makkam Gujarat Government. It has been decided not to collect any kind of traffic fine from the public till the next date, October 27. The decision has been taken in the public interest and not used to break the law. If someone breaks the rules, the Gujarat police will persuade them not to break the rules by giving flowers," Sanghavi said.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News