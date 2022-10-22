No fine for breaking traffic rules in THIS state till October 27 - courtesy Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat traffic rules for Diwali

Gujarat news: Diwali is around the corner and so are the festivities. To make the festival of lights more joyous for the people of Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has announced that no fine would be collected till October 27.

Announcing about the move, Harsh Sanghavi, MoS for Home, Disaster management said that if someone breaks the rules, the Gujarat police will persuade them not to break the rules by giving flowers.

"Diwali is the biggest festival of lights in Indian culture. This festival comes with the colors of rangolis, abundance of sweets and the excitement of lamps and crackers. On the occasion of this festival, one more public decision of Mr. @Bhupendrapbjp Ji, Chief Minister of Mridu and Makkam Gujarat Government. It has been decided not to collect any kind of traffic fine from the public till the next date, October 27. The decision has been taken in the public interest and not used to break the law. If someone breaks the rules, the Gujarat police will persuade them not to break the rules by giving flowers," Sanghavi said.

