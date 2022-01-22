Gujarat night curfew to begin today in 17 towns as Covid-19 cases rise | 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The DGP said loud speakers have been used and meetings are being held to spread awareness among people about "self implementation" of the night curfew, before police take up its enforcement.

Night curfew is all set to begin in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in 17 towns of Gujarat amid the COVID-19 outbreak and police have been asked to implement it with "officer-oriented policing with the human approach", a top official said.

Here are 5 points to note about the recently imposed night curfew in Gujarat

The Gujarat government had on Friday imposed night curfew in 17 more towns with high positivity rates while extending its implementation in 10 cities till January 29. The night curfew, which will be in force from 10 pm to 6 am, was announced in 17 towns for the first time by the state government recently, while such curbs are already in place in 10 major cities of the state. At present, night curfew is in force in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Anand, and Nadiad. The towns that have been added to this list include Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyarav, Vyapar, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar. Police officers, including SPs and Range IGs, have been informed through video conferencing about strict implementation of night curfew in 17 additional towns. They have been asked to enforce it with officer-oriented policing with human approach, involving local police, home guards and GRDs (gram rakshak dal), State Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia told reporters. The DGP said loud speakers have been used and meetings are being held to spread awareness among people about "self implementation" of the night curfew, before police take up its enforcement. He also urged people to compulsorily register online for marriage functions during the ongoing season as well as adhere to the attendance cap of 150 people at such events.

ALSO READ | Delhi logs highest single-day Covid deaths since June; 11,486 fresh cases today

ALSO READ | Staying at isolation facility not mandatory from today for foreign arrivals testing COVID positive

(with PTI inputs)

Latest India News