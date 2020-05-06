Image Source : PTI Gujarat: With 380 new coronavirus cases, tally reached 6,625

Gujarat reported 380 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 291 of them in Ahmedabad, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 6,625, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 396 with 28 patients dying. Ahmedabad reported 291 fresh coronavirus cases and 25 deaths during the day, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose to 4,735 and the death toll reached 298, she said.

"Fatality rate in Gujarat is around 5.8 per cent, and those who are dying are mostly elderly and have underlying diseases," Ravi said, adding that 13 out of 28 patients who died on Wednesday also suffered from other diseases.

The state government is also implementing the suggestions of top specialist doctors as well as doctors from Gujarat who are working abroad, and this has improved the recovery rate, she said.

The number of patients getting discharged from hospitals will improve in days to come, she said.



Of the 14 districts which reported fresh cases on Wednesday, Surat reported 31, Vadodara 16 and Banaskantha 15.

Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Vadodara also reported a death each of coronavirus patients on Wednesday.

On the other hand, 119 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered patients in Gujarat to 1,500.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of recovered patients at 74, while Surat reported recovery of 32 patients on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 4,729, with 26 patients on ventilator and the condition of 4,703 others being stable, Ravi said.

District-wise, Surat has reported second highest number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat at 662, followed by Vadodara at 421.

Among other districts that have reported high number of cases in Gujarat are Bhavnagar (82), Rajkot (62), Anand (76), Panchmahal (51), Banaskantha (64), Botad (48).

