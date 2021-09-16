Thursday, September 16, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat Live: For first time in India, all 22 ministers in a state dropped, all 24 are newcomers

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2021 20:32 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: For first time in India, all 22 ministers in a state dropped, all 24 are newcomers
  • Exclusive: Why Modi said, critics of Central Vista will now be silent after seeing new Defence Office Complexes
  • Exclusive: First phase of Ram Temple in Ayodhya over, Watch first glimpses of newly built foundation

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

