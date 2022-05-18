Gujarat: 12 labourers die as factory wall collapses in Morbi, PM Modi expresses grief

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: 12 labourers die as factory wall collapses in Morbi

At least 12 labourers lost their lives after a factory wall collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at Sagar Salt Factory inside the Halvad industrial area under the limits of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

Several people are feared to be trapped under debris. The local administration rushed to the site soon after it learnt about the tragic incident. Efforts are underway to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris.

State Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja confirmed that 12 died at the salt factory after a wall collapsed. "All efforts are underway to rescue others. Government stands with the families of the deceased," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the tragic incident and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

