Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at RO plant godown in Vadodara; five nearby shops gutted

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at RO plant godown in Vadodara

Highlights The incident occurred at a RO plant in the Pratapnagar area

At least five nearby shops were gutted in the blaze

There was no report of any injury or casualty in the incident

Gujarat fire incident: A massive fire broke out at the godown of the RO plant in the Vadodara district on Wednesday. According to reports, the incident took place in the Pratapnagar area and the fire engulfed at least five shops in the nearby area.

Soon after the incident, five fire tenders were pressed to the spot and firefighting operations were underway to douse the flames. No injury or casualty have been reported so far, as per media reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, October 25, a fire related incident was reported from Ahmedabad when flames erupted in a 'chawl' or tenement.

According to reports, the incident was caused owing to crackers causing explosions in five gas cylinders kept in different rooms. The officials stated that at least 57 fire calls were received from across the city post-Diwali on Monday.

"A chawl (old row tenement) with 11 rooms and located on the first floor caught fire that triggered blasts in five LPG cylinders kept in different rooms," said Om Jadeja, the Divisional Fire Officer of Ahmedabad.

He said the blaze started from three godowns storing plastic materials located on the ground floor of the building.

"Residents of the building escaped unhurt. It took nearly one-and-a-half hours to douse the flames as the approach road to the building was narrow, causing delay in movement of fire tenders," Jadeja remarked.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs around 700 shops in state's oldest market, no casualty reported

Latest India News