Image Source : FILE No plans to reimpose lockdown in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said his government does not plan to impose lockdown again in the state. Dismissing speculations being made on social media platforms about the lockdown, the chief minister urged people not to get carried away by such "unfounded rumours". Gujarat in 24 hours on Sunday recorded 511 Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 23,590.

Since June 1, curbs have been eased in the state following which industries, offices, shops, bus and auto-rickshaw services have resumed in non-containment zones.

"Following the unlock from June 1, daily life is gradually becoming normal. Business and trade-related activities have also picked up in the state. In such a scenario, the state government does not have any plans to impose the lockdown again," Rupani said in a statement.

He said while the battle against COVID-19 pandemic is on, people are also learning to live with it.

Rupani's statement came after rumours on the social media that his government may impose restrictions again as COVID-19 cases are not decreasing in the state.

Since the last one month, on an average 400 new coronavirus cases are emerging in the state every day.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage