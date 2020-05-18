Lockdown 4.0 will be based on containment zone and non-containment zone: Gujarat CM Rupani

Image Source : PTI Lockdown 4.0 will be based containment zone and non-containment zone: Gujarat CM Rupani

Speaking to India TV on lockdown 4.0, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the relaxations during the next phase of lockdown will be based on two criteria; containment zone and non-containment zone with conditional permission to resume public transport, opening of private offices, shops outside containment zones.

"All industrial and commercial activities will be allowed in non-containment zones. Restriction will be based on containment and non containment zones," he told India TV.

Ahmedabad and Surat will have a different set of rules as the numbers of cases in both the cities are high, he said.

Rupani said that he had a wide discussion with wholesale association, chamber of commerce, industrial association, retailer associaion, diamond associaion, textile associaion to start economic activity in the state.

Rupani also appealed to people in containment zone to follow rules so that those areas can also be converted into green zone.

The CM also said that spitting will be banned across the state with a fine of Rs 200 in the entire Gujarat. At the same time, he added, there will be uniform fine of Rs 200 for not wearing mask.

He further said that cases in Ahmedabad increased because of the tablighi jamaat attendees as they hid their identity but still the state managed to control the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Rupani said that Gujarat's coronavirus discharge rate now stands at 40% which is above national discharge rate...He said that Gujarat is fully prepared to fight coronavirus.

People (migrant labours and others) who wants to come back to Gujarat they can. "Our doors are always open for people."

