Gujarat firmly with BJP, tweets PM Modi as party set to better 2015 tally in local body polls | Top Points

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again displayed a spectacular performance in the local body polls in the state and is heading to better its 2015 tally. Thanking the people of Gujarat for showing affection towards BJP, PM Modi said results across the state give a crystal clear message that Gujarat is firmly with the BJP.

"Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message that Gujarat is firmly with the BJP's agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP," PM Modi Tweeted.

Gujarat local body poll results | Top Points

This victory was dedicated to the development and welfare of the poor, farmers and villagers. The BJP-led government has won the trust of the people. Modiji-led BJP governments are constantly committed to the welfare and development of the country's poor, farmers and disadvantaged communities, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

In the Gujarat local body elections, the people and farmers of the rural areas have put their stamp of faith on the welfare policies of the government by making the BJP victorious. I bow to the masses, Amit Shah added.

As per the results received for all the municipalities so far, BJP has won 1,967 seats in nagar palika elections while Congress and AAP have bagged 356 and 9 seats. In district panchayat elections, BJP registers victory on 735 panchayats seats, Congress on 157, and AAP on 2 seats.

In the tehsil polls, 1,636 seats went to the BJP, 625 to the Congress, 51 to Independents, 16 to AAP, 5 to BSP and 6 to other candidates. The AAP opened its account in the Junagadh tehsil panchayat. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that it looks like the BJP will form more than 60 municipal bodies.

There was an average of around 64 per cent polling in the local body elections held on Sunday. Voting for 8,473 seats in the municipalities, 980 seats in district panchayats and 4,773 seats in taluka panchayats took place across 36,008 booths.

Polling was held for Gujarat's 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats which were conducted in a largely peaceful manner on Sunday.

As per the figures provided by the State Election Commission (SEC), there was 58.82 percent voter turnout across 81 municipalities, 65.80 per cent in 31 district panchayats, and 66.60 per cent in 231 taluka panchayats.

There are total 8,474 seats across the three local bodies. Candidates in 237 seats remain unopposed, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Bye-elections were also held for two seats in taluka panchayats and 24 seats in municipalities.

More than 58,000 poll and security personnel are involved in the counting being conducted at 542 centres in Gujarat, the SEC said.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

