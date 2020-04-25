Image Source : FILE Gujarat: Leopard mauls man to death in Junagadh forest

A man was killed in a suspected leopard attack at a village in Gujarat's Junagadh district, an official from the forest department said on Saturday. This is the second such incident in the village in the last one week, after a priest was similarly dragged into the forest by a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, the official said.

"Prima facie, it seems like the man was mauled to death by a leopard. We had placed two cages to trap the animal after a similar incident was reported in the area under Dungar (north) forest range last week," said chief conservator of Forests (Junagadh Circle) S K Srivastava.

However, the leopard could not be trapped and officials caught hold of a lion instead, he said, adding that more traps will be placed in the area.

The body of Omkar Giri (55) was recovered from some bushes at a distance of around 200 metres from the temple where he was sleeping, another official said.

Further investigations were underway, he added.

