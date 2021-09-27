Gujarat: Deendayal Port handles 292-metre capesize vessel for first time | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The vessel 'MV Berge Nyangani' carried 1,05,000 MT of Indonesian origin coal and came to berth directly.

For the first time, Gujarat's Deendayal Port on Monday handled a large Capesize vessel of 292 metres, breaking the last record of bringing 269 metres length vessel in August, an official said.

The vessel 'MV Berge Nyangani' carried 1,05,000 MT of Indonesian origin coal and came to berth directly.

The handling of such a large vessel at Berth was appreciated worldwide by key Deendayal Port Trust officials, including DPT Chairman SK Mehta (IFS), Deputy Chairman Nandeesh Shukla (IRTS), Deputy Conservator Capt Pradeep Mohanty, Traffic Manager GRV Prasada Rao, Harbour Master Capt Shashikant Jadhav, Harbour master (in charge) Capt Pathak and Pilot Capt G. Raj and Capt R. Prasad etc with whose assistance and constant support vessel was safely brought alongside at berth.

"MV Berge Nyangani of LOA 292 metres on date 25.09.2021 was berthed at Deendayal Port and it is our immense pleasure to inform you all that Charterers of the vessel are “Swiss Singapore Overseas Enterprises” and Receivers are “Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd” and Vessel agents Dariya Shipping Agenices Pvt Ltd and Handling Agent Shiv Shipping facilitated the berthing of a large capsize vessel for the first time at Deendaya Port," the release said.

Latest India News