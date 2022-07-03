Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jamnagar Police 'shocked' after 13-year-old caught for stealing liquor worth Rs 1.7 lakh

Gujarat news: Gujarat's Jamnagar Police was shocked to learn that a 13-year-old kid had been stealing liquor from the storeroom of the police station premises. In a span of three months, the boy stole liquor worth Rs 1.7 lakh. The boy was finally caught on Saturday and a complaint was filed against the teenager.

Home Guard Jawan Mohit Mehta, on duty at the headquarters, saw the boy breaking into the storeroom from the backside on Saturday. A few minutes later he saw the boy coming out carrying something in his hand. On checking, he found that the minor was in possession of two bottles of premium beer.

He was taken to the B-division police station, wherein the presence of Police Inspector Kamlesh Bhoi, the boy was questioned. It is believed that the accused told the police that he first broke into the store room in April 2022, he has been stealing seized liquor, said a Police Station officer.

Later, a police team along with government witnesses carried out a search at the accused's residence, government quarter block B/5 room number 49, from where the police seized 29 bottles of premium whisky.

Till July 2, he had stolen 317 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and seven tins of premium beer. The total market value is Rs 1.70 lakh.

Police Head Constable Dhavalgiri Gosai from the C-division police station in his complaint has stated that the police are using one bungalow, behind the cyber cell office, in the Police headquarters as a storeroom.

(With IANS Inputs)

