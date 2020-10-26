In a first, Gujarat High Court to live stream proceedings for public on YouTube

Image Source : GUJARAT HC WEBSITE Gujarat High Court to live stream proceedings on YouTube

The Gujarat High Court on Monday announced that it will begin live-streaming of proceedings on popular video-sharing platform YouTube, Bar and Bench reported.

The live streaming proceedings will begin from Chief Justice Vikram Nath's court from today itself. However, this will be purely on an experimental basis.

"Aspect of continuing with or adapting the modality of live court proceedings will be decided based on the outcome of this trial starting today and any other trial of any other modality that may be taken up in due course," a circular released by the Gujarat High Court said.

The link to watch the proceedings will be made available on the YouTube channel of the Gujarat High Court. The link to live stream the proceedings will be updated every evening.

This is a first-of-its-kind decision by a High Court in the country.

The High Court referred to the Supreme Court's judgment that the public should be allowed to view hearings through video conferencing.

Notably, all the Gujarat HC benches are already functioning through video conferencing since March in view of the pandemic.

