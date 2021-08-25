Gujarat govt issues SOPs for upcoming festivals; Night curfew in 8 major cities on Janmashtami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A child wearing a face mask and dressed as Lord Krishna breaks an earthen pot on the occasion of Janmashtami

Gujarat government on Tuesday has issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the celebration of upcoming festivals of Janmashtami and Ganeshotsav in the state. The Gujarat government has decided to impose a night curfew in the major cities during Janmashtami and Ganeshotsav.

A core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was held to form the necessary guidelines for the upcoming major festivals.

Night curfew to be implemented on the occasion of Janmashtami- from midnight (30th August) to 1 am in 8 major cities of the state. Not more than 200 visitors will be allowed at temple premises: Gujarat Chief Minister's Office"A maximum of 200 people are allowed to visit the temple premises at a time in adherence to the COVID guidelines and Lokmela and 'Matki fod' festival of Janmashtami will not be allowed in the state," added CMO.

The guidelines for the Ganesh Utsav were also formulated during the meeting. "For Ganesh Utsav celebrations from 9th September to 19th September, a 4-feet Ganesha statue can be installed in public, a 2-feet statue in houses and only 'aarti' and distribution of prasad allowed at pandals, no other religious or cultural programs allowed," said CMO.

The CMO further informed that during the Ganeshotsav in 8 major cities of the state, people can visit the temple till 11 pm. From 9th September to 19th September, a night curfew will be implemented from Midnight in these cities. For installation and dismantling of the Ganesha idol, a maximum of 15 people is allowed with single-vehicle permission.

