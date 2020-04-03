Gujarat: 78-year-old COVID-19 patient from Godhra dies in Vadodara Hospital

A 78-year-old COVID-19 patient from Gujarat's Godhra, who was under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara, died on Thursday night. With this, the coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reaches eight. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rose to 88 on Thursday while eight people have been recovered and were discharged from the hospitals.
