Gujarat: 78-year-old COVID-19 patient from Godhra dies in Vadodara Hospital

A 78-year-old COVID-19 patient from Gujarat's Godhra, who was under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara, died on Thursday night.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Vadodara Updated on: April 03, 2020 10:08 IST
Image Source : AP

A 78-year-old COVID-19 patient from Gujarat's Godhra, who was under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara, died on Thursday night. With this, the coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reaches eight. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rose to 88 on Thursday while eight people have been recovered and were discharged from the hospitals.

This is a developing story...

