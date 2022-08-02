Gujarat elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the first list of ten candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held later this year. Bhemabhai Choudhary, Jagmal Vala, Arjun Rathva, Sagar Rabari, Vashram, Ram Dhanuk, Shivlal Barasia, Sunil Vaghani, Rajendra Solanki, Omprakash Tiwari - are the first ten, who have found a mention in the first list for the elections of 111 seats.

AAP which registered a thumping win in the recently-concluded Punjab elections, is now eyeing a strong base in the western state. Eyeing a win, party Arvind Kejriwal had promised Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth in Gujarat if his party was voted to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls. Kejriwal's new jobs promise comes days after he assured free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the BJP-ruled state where polls are due by the year-end.

Addressing a public rally at Veraval town of Gir Somnath district in the Saurashtra region, the Delhi CM had said if the AAP forms a government in Gujarat, his party will ensure that each and every unemployed youth gets a job in the next five years. "Until we provide them jobs, every jobless youth will get Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance," he announced.

As part of his party's pre-poll "guarantees," Kejriwal promised to create 10 lakh government job vacancies. The AAP leader also promised a law to curb leaking of question papers of government recruitment examinations and punish the culprits.

