Wednesday, August 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gujarat election 2022: Two senior state Congress leaders to join BJP

Gujarat election 2022: Two senior state Congress leaders to join BJP

Two senior Congress leaders have announced that they are quitting the party and will be joining the BJP next month as they are impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development work.

IANS Written By: IANS Ahmedabad Published on: August 03, 2022 14:42 IST
Gujarat election 2022, modi gujarat, modi, gujarat elections
Image Source : PTI Two senior Congress leaders have announced that they are quitting the party and will be joining the BJP next month.

Sidelined, dissatisfied and unhappy with the state leadership, two senior Congress leaders have announced that they are quitting the party and will be joining the BJP next month as they are impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development work.

Naresh Rawal, former minister of state for home and three-term Congress MLA from Vijapur assembly seat of Mehsana district has stated, "I have many grievances with the party, but this is not the right time to talk about all these issue, but have decided to say 'Jai Hind' to the party. I will soon be joining the BJP and whatever the party leadership give the work, will do."

Speaking to IANS, another Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Raju Parmar said, "I have been associated with the Congress for the last 35 years, I don't have any complaint against the party, but unfortunately, party leadership has started giving importance to newcomers, I have never demanded any posts or favours from the party, unfortunately party is not giving an opportunity to repay the party debt. Many more senior leaders are going to quit soon."

Also Read | Ahead of Gujarat polls, Kejriwal to hold town hall meeting in Surat

"Both are senior leaders, party gave them a lot of opportunities. Naresh Rawal was made minister of state for home, leader of opposition for a short period. Nominated as assembly candidate for five terms, he got elected thrice. Raju Parmar was sent thrice to Rajya Sabha, he was made chairman of Scheduled Caste Commission, but now if they have any grievances that should have been discussed within party, their quitting will have impact on the party's image and building anti-party perception," feels Arjun Modhvadia, senior congress leader.

Related Stories
Hardik Patel to launch campaign to wean away Congress leaders in Gujarat | Details Inside

Hardik Patel to launch campaign to wean away Congress leaders in Gujarat | Details Inside

'More publicity, less work': Delhi, Gujarat governments lock horns over state education systems

'More publicity, less work': Delhi, Gujarat governments lock horns over state education systems

Gujarat Election 2022: Owaisi says AIMIM to contest polls; decision on seats yet awaited

Gujarat Election 2022: Owaisi says AIMIM to contest polls; decision on seats yet awaited

AIMIM to contest Gujarat elections 2022: Will it polarise Muslim votes helping BJP?

AIMIM to contest Gujarat elections 2022: Will it polarise Muslim votes helping BJP?

Ahead of Gujarat polls, Kejriwal says will visit state every week

Ahead of Gujarat polls, Kejriwal says will visit state every week

Gujarat Election 2022: Congress to fight polls under collective leadership, says AICC state incharge

Gujarat Election 2022: Congress to fight polls under collective leadership, says AICC state incharge

Gujarat Election 2022: BJP leaders discuss strategy at state executive meet

Gujarat Election 2022: BJP leaders discuss strategy at state executive meet

Gujarat elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

Gujarat elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

Also Read | Gujarat elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News