  4. Gujarat election 2022: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot begins his two-day visit to poll-bound state

Gujarat election 2022: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot begins his two-day visit to poll-bound state

Gujarat election 2022: CM Gehlot is on two-day visit to poll-bound state where he will review the preparedness for the polls due by the year-end.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Ahmedabad Updated on: August 17, 2022 11:04 IST
Gujarat election 2022, rajasthan, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat congress, Gujarat
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • Rajasthan CM Gehlot began his two-day Gujarat visit from today
  • Congress had on July 12 appointed Gehlot as a senior observer for the Gujarat polls
  • Elections are due later this year in the state

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He began his scheduled visit to the state on Wednesday to review Congress's preparedness for the state Assembly polls due later this year. Gehlot was supposed to start his three-day Gujarat visit on Tuesday, but he could not arrive in Surat city due to bad weather conditions. 

So instead of three days, Gehlot, the Congress' senior observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections, will be in the state for two days and land at Vadodara on Wednesday to hold meetings with leaders of the party's central zone to review their preparedness for the polls due by the year-end. Later in the day, he will reach Ahmedabad for the north zone meeting. On August 18, he will hold a press conference before going back. South and Saurashtra zone meetings will be planned soon, he said. 

Also Read | Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal to visit Kutch on Tuesday, will attend town hall event

The Congress had on July 12 appointed Gehlot as a senior observer for the Gujarat elections. During the 2017 Assembly polls, Gehlot was the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Gujarat, a post currently held by Rajasthan MLA Raghu Sharma.

