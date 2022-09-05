Gujarat election 2022: Rahul Gandhi promises free electricity, loan waivers to farmers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat Election 2022: Ahead of the elections in the state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to lower the rates of LPG cylinders to Rs 500 if his party comes to power. In a bid to help farmers, he also promised to waive loans of up to Rs 3 lakhs while also providing free electricity among other things.

Gandhi promised this at the 'Parivartan Sankalp Rally' that was held in Ahmedabad. Gandhi also made promises to the people of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year, including the creation of 10 lakh new jobs, building 3,000 English medium schools, and free education for girls.

"The BJP government here will waive loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived loans of farmers?" Gandhi asked.

"I promise to waive loans of up to Rs 3 lakh of each farmer after we come to power in Gujarat,” he said.

