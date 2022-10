Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Gujarat elections 2022: Ahead of the upcoming elections, the Gujarat government on Monday announced a 10 per cent reduction in VAT in LPG and PNG prices.

The government has also informed of allowing two LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojna scheme.

