Gujarat: Curfew lifted in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot; lockdown to continue 

Curfew has been lifted in several districts of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot which have seen growing number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Lockdown norms in these areas will, however, prevail as normal till May 3. During curfew in these areas of the state heavy restrictions were imposed on coming out of the houses. Shops would open only for a few hours.

Nirnay Kapoor
Ahmedabad Updated on: April 24, 2020 9:00 IST
Curfew has been lifted in several districts of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot which have seen growing number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Lockdown norms in these areas will, however, prevail as normal till May 3. During curfew in these areas of the state heavy restrictions were imposed on coming out of the houses. Shops would open only for a few hours. 

Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India as far as COVID-19 cases go. As per the latest figures, Gujarat has over 2,600 coronavirus cases and 112 deaths. As many as 258 people in the state have recovered after contracting the virus. 

 

