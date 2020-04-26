Gujarat reports 230 new cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours, Gujarat has recorded 230 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 18 coronavirus-related deaths. All of these deaths are from Ahmedabad. The state's total number of confirmed cases is now 3,301 which includes 155 casualties.

In Ahmedabad alone, authorities have recorded 2,181 cases of COVID-19. As many as 178 of these have been reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the city accounts for 104 of the state's 151 Covid-19 casualties.

230 new COVID-19 positive cases and 18 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Now, total 155 deaths have been reported in the state due to #COVID19. Total positive cases rise to 3301 including 313 cured/discharged: Gujarat Health Department. pic.twitter.com/f3cRZBkjgw — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India are nearing 27,000-mark as the positive cases rise to 26,917 on Sunday after 1,975 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country. 47 coronavirus fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 826 in India.

It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections as the testing agency ICMR has ramped up sample testing on a wider scale. As per the ICMR official data, 62,5309 samples have been tested as on 26 April 2020, 9 AM.

The number of samples tested in India is more than that of countries like Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, Britain has tested 6,40,792 samples so far.

India is under the second phase of coronavirus lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced to extend the shutdown period till May 3, in a bid to cub the COVID-19 cases in India and avoid public gathering.

