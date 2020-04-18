Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Gujarat: 176 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally at 1,272

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose to 1,272 after 176 new cases were reported on Saturday, a health department official said. Ahmedabad reported 142 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the city to 765, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.

Vadodara and Surat reported 13 new cases each, while Rajkot and Bhavnagar reported two cases each, and Anand, Bharuch and Panchmahal reported one case each.

Majority of the 142 cases reported in Ahmedabad are from the city's COVID-19 hotspot areas, Ravi said.

A few cases are from other areas where intense surveillance is being carried out, she said.

Two more patients were discharged, one each in Rajkot and Gandhinagar, taking the total number of recovered persons in the state to 88, Ravi said.

