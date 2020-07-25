Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gujarat adds highest 1,081 COVID-19 cases in day; tally 54,712 (Representative image)

Gujarat on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,081 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 54,712 while 22 more patients died,

including 11 in Surat, the state health department said. The death toll in the state now stands at 2,305. A total of 782 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases in the state to 39,612, it said.

Surat continues to report the highest number of new cases in the state. On Saturday, it added 276 more patients, taking the count to 11,969.

Ahmedabad added 180 new cases, taking the tally to 25,529. With four more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 1,572.

Surat has become second worst affected district in the state after Ahmedabad, the department said.

Among other districts, Vadodara reported two deaths, while Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Kutch and Rajkot reported one death each.

Elsewhere, Vadodara reported 94 new cases, followed by Rajkot (65), Bhavnagar (41), Junagadh (37), Banaskantha (34), Gandhinagar and Surendranagar 29 each, Bharuch, Dahod and Mehsana 25 each, Gir Somnath and Jamnagar 23 each, Patan 21, Kutch and Valsad 19 each, Panchmahal (18), Narmada (12), Kheda (11). Anand, Mahisagar, Morbi and Sabarkantha reported 10 cases each.

With 13,944 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the total count reached 6,20,662, which comes to 214.52 tests per day per million population, the department said.

Gujarat now figures 11th in terms of the number of cases reported during the day in the country. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive

cases 54,712, new cases 1,081, deaths 2,305, discharged 39,612, active cases 12,795 and people tested so far 6,20,662.

