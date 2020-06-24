Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gujarat COVID-19 cases go past 29,000 mark; death toll 1,736 (Representative image)

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose by 572 on Wednesday to cross the 29,000 mark while 25 people, including 15 in Ahmedabad, have died, taking the total fatality count in the state to 1,736, Health department said.

The total number of the cases now stands at 29,001. A total of 575 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the state to 21,096, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 6,169. "70 COVID-19 patients are on ventilator and in critical condition," the health department said in its

evening bulletin. With 215 new cases, Ahmedabad district now accounts for 19,601 cases and 1,378 deaths.

The number of cases in Surat district rose by 172 to 3,712 and in Vadodara by 45 to 1,985, it said. Among other districts, Jamnagar and Rajkot each

reported 13 new cases, Bharuch 10 while Anand, Panchmahal, Surendranagar and Narmada reported nine cases each. Seven new cases were reported from Aravalli, six from Navsari while five cases each were reported Gandhinagar, Kutch, Gir Somnath and Valsad, it said.

With 401 people being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in Ahmedabad district has mounted to 14,795.

The number of the recovered cases in Surat stands at 2,536 and 1,310 in Vadodara, the Health department said.

A total of 3,40,080 samples have been tested so far in the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 29,001, new cases 572, deaths 1,736, discharged 21,096, active cases 6,169 and people tested so far 3,40,080.

