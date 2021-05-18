Image Source : PTI Gujarat: Night curfew in 36 cities to continue for 3 more days

The night curfew in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, has been extended by three more days to control the spread of coronavirus, the state

government said on Monday. As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the limited restrictions, including the curfew between 8 pm and 6 am, will continue to be in place in 36 cities from Tuesday to Thursday, a government release said.

Restrictions currently in force in other parts of Gujarat except these 36 cities will also continue between 6 am on May 18 till 6 am on May 20, it said.

Rupani said the government will take a call on whether to extend the night curfew and other curbs beyond May 20 after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

Gujarat on Monday reported 7,135 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection count to 7,59,754, while 81 deaths increased the toll in the state to 9,202, an official said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister thanked the industry and the people for extending their support to the government, saying the joint effort has paid off as the number of COVID-19 cases has seen a decline.

The government has only ordered the continuation of essential services and activities during these three days, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, said the release.

Services directly associated with the operation of COVID-19 and those specified as essential and urgent will not be affected.

Medical, paramedical and allied health services, oxygen production and distribution systems will also continue, it said.

The government has decided to allow shops of eyeglasses to remain open under the category of medical and health-related services.

Distribution and sale of dairy, milk, vegetables, fruits and home delivery services of vegetables will continue in these 36 cities so that normal life is not affected.

Offices will have to ensure that the employee strength remains only 50 per cent on working days.

All types of manufacturing/ industrial units, construction, and raw material supply units will continue to operate with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to attend marriages while 20 persons can attend a funeral/burial, it said.



