Jammu and Kashmir administration orders inquiry into Gujarat conman Kiran Patel's visits

Kiran Patel news: The Jammu and Kashmir administration today (March 29) appointed a senior IAS officer to probe alleged conman Kiran Patel's visits to the Union territory posing as a PMO official and the security protocol provided to him. According to an order issued by the home department, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, VK Bhiduri has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report within one week.

"The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses in part of the officers or officials concerned and submit a detailed report within one week," it read.

Patel was arrested early this month for posing as a senior official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He had managed to get Z-category security protocol during his visits to the valley and attended several official meetings.

He had also visited many sensitive areas, including the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector.

