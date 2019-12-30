Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Breaking News Gujarat Blast in Indian Oil refinery: 3 Killed, 2 Missing After Blast in Warehouse of Chemical Storage Tanks in Gujarat's Kandla Port, According to initial information, fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operation is underway.

Blast in a chemical factory near Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat's Kandla: A blast has taken place in a chemical warehouse close to Indian Oil refinery near Kandla port in Gujarat. Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway. 3 are reported dead.

It is being reported that an oil tanker caught fire and was a reason behind the blast. There were five people present in the immediate vicinity of that tanker.

Blast in a chemical factory near IOC refinery at Kandla port. Casualties feared via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/r6KhKIswuu — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) December 30, 2019

(More details awaited)