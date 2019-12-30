Blast in a chemical factory near Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat's Kandla: A blast has taken place in a chemical warehouse close to Indian Oil refinery near Kandla port in Gujarat. Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway. 3 are reported dead.
It is being reported that an oil tanker caught fire and was a reason behind the blast. There were five people present in the immediate vicinity of that tanker.
Blast in a chemical factory near IOC refinery at Kandla port. Casualties feared via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/r6KhKIswuu— Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) December 30, 2019
(More details awaited)