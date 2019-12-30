Monday, December 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Blast in a chemical factory near Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat's Kandla

Blast in a chemical factory near Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat's Kandla

Blast in Indian Oil refinery: A blast has taken place in a chemical warehouse close to Indian Oil refinery near Kandla port in Gujarat. Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway. 3 are reported dead.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2019 16:35 IST
Breaking News Gujarat Blast in Indian Oil refinery: 3 Killed, 2 Missing After Blast in Warehouse of
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

Breaking News Gujarat Blast in Indian Oil refinery: 3 Killed, 2 Missing After Blast in Warehouse of Chemical Storage Tanks in Gujarat's Kandla Port, According to initial information, fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operation is underway.

 

Blast in a chemical factory near Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat's Kandla: A blast has taken place in a chemical warehouse close to Indian Oil refinery near Kandla port in Gujarat. Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway. 3 are reported dead.

It is being reported that an oil tanker caught fire and was a reason behind the blast. There were five people present in the immediate vicinity of that tanker. 

(More details awaited)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News