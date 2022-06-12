Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gujarat: Cop among 4 injured after clashes between two communities in Borsad

Gujarat's Borsad Clashes: A police constable and three other persons suffered injuries after communal clashes between two communities were reported in Borsad town on Saturday night. Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the incident that took place in Gujarat's Anand district.

What led to clashes?

The violence erupted over the issue of laying of bricks on a disputed plot of land. The dispute later escalated and members from both the sides started hurling stones at each other. The police lobbed around 50 teargas shells and fired 30 rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Heavy security has been deployed in the town and the situation is under control. After being alerted, local police rushed to the spot and appealed to members of both the communities to maintain peace. At least 14 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. The police have identified 15 sensitive locations in the city and heavy security has been deployed there.

Two companies of the State Reserve Police (SRP) have also been called for security in the affected areas.

A police constable and another person were stabbed in the violence. The constable was seriously injured. He and the three other injured persons were admitted to the hospital. The local civic chief also reached there and asked the people to refrain from laying bricks on the plot until the dispute was resolved.

(With inputs from Manali Shah from Anand)

