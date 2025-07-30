Gujarat ATS arrests woman, key conspirator of Al-Qaeda terror module, from Bengaluru Last week, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had busted a major social media module linked to Al-Qaeda and arrested four suspected terrorists involved in an anti-national conspiracy.

Bengaluru:

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested the key conspirator behind a terror module linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The accused, identified as 30-year-old Shama Parveen, was arrested in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday.

As per the reports, Parveen was allegedly running the entire module and was the main handler coordinating operations from Karnataka. The arrest was made on the basis of leads obtained from four Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by the ATS last week.

Gujarat Home Minister on Al-Qaeda terror module

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that the woman who was arrested on Tuesday from Bengaluru is highly radicalised and ran an online terror module. He further confirmed that her Pakistani contacts had also been found.

"Gujarat ATS had arrested 4 AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent) terrorists earlier... Yesterday, a woman from Bengaluru was arrested. She is highly radicalised and ran an online terror module. Important Pakistani contacts have been recovered from her electronic devices. In total, Gujarat ATS has arrested 5 AQIS terrorists running an online terror module..."

Four Al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested

Earlier on July 23, the Gujarat ATS had busted a terror module of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), arresting four terrorists of the terror group. One of the terrorists was arrested from Delhi, while one from Noida, and two were nabbed from Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Modasa.

The four terrorists were identified as Mohammed Faiq, son of Mohammed Rizwan; Mohammed Fardeen, son of Mohammed Raees; ⁠Sefullah Kureshi, son of Mahammed Rafik; and Zeeshan Ali, son of Asif Ali.

All four terrorists fall in the age group of 20-25 years, said the police, while adding that they were planning to conduct a huge attack in the country. The Gujarat Police further said that the four terrorists were connected with each other via social media, adding that further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Gujarat Police busts terror module linked to Al-Qaeda; four arrested

Also Read: Al-Qaeda module busted: Pak army, ISI-backed operatives plotted major attacks in Delhi, UP, Gujarat