  4. Gujarat Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP Chief Minister Candidate today

Gujarat Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP Chief Minister Candidate today

Gujarat Assembly elections: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce party's Gujarat Chief Minister Candidate which will go to polls on December 1 and December 5

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2022 11:21 IST
Gujarat Assembly elections
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Gujarat elections: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce party's Gujarat Chief Minister Candidate on Friday. Kejriwal has visited Gujarat multiple times in the recent past and made a number of promises for the welfare of people of the state if his party is voted to power.

The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to polls on December 1 and 5 and the counting of the votes will be done on December 8.

 

Kejriwal has said if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, it will withdraw on priority all "false cases" registered against people from various communities, groups and government employees for agitating against the BJP government in the last 27 years.

