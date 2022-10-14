Friday, October 14, 2022
     
Gujarat poll dates not out along with HP to give PM more time for mega promises, inaugurations: Congress

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashes out at the Election Commissioner alleging the poll body gave more time to PM Modi so that he can hold mega events in the state.

PTI New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2022 17:23 IST
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The Congress on Friday alleged that dates for Gujarat assembly polls were not announced along with Himachal Pradesh so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets more time to make "mega promises and inaugurations".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party is not surprised over the development after the Election Commission announced poll dates only for the hill state and not for Gujarat.

"Obviously, this has been done to give more time to the PM to make some mega promises and carry out more inaugurations. Not at all surprising," Ramesh said.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced that elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12.

On not announcing the dates for Gujarat assembly polls, it said various factors, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, and weather had been considered before taking a decision. 

The poll panel also said the announcement of multiple state elections leads to a longer wait in the declaration of results. 

