Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joins BJP as poll campaign intensifies

Himanshu Vyas joined the Bhartiya Janta Party on Saturday just hours after he resigned from the post of secretary and in charge of Overseas Congress.
Earlier in a letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote, " I Hereby resign as secretary of the All India Congress Committee and in-charge of the Overseas congress. I also resign from Party's primary membership."
Just a day earlier, Congress had released the first list of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The list came after party president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of the party's central election committee (CEC) during which several candidates for the upcoming elections were finalized.