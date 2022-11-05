Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joins BJP as poll campaign intensifies

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joins BJP as poll campaign intensifies

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joined BJP hours after his resignation.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2022 18:44 IST
Himanshu Vyas joins BJP, hours after resigning from the
Image Source : @ANI Himanshu Vyas joins BJP, hours after resigning from the Congress party's primary membership

Himanshu Vyas joined the Bhartiya Janta Party on Saturday just hours after he resigned from the post of secretary and in charge of Overseas Congress. 

Earlier in a letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote, " I Hereby resign as secretary of the All India Congress Committee and in-charge of the Overseas congress. I also resign from Party's primary membership."

Just a day earlier, Congress had released the first list of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The list came after party president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of the party's central election committee (CEC) during which several candidates for the upcoming elections were finalized. 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News