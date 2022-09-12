Gujarat: Hours after AAP leader's claim, Ahmedabad police deny reports of raids at party office

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat: Ahmedabad police deny reports of raids at party office

Highlights The initial information about the raid was given by AAP national Joint Secretary Isudan Gadhvi

'Gujarat police carried out searches for two hours in AAP office', Gadhvi wrote on Twitter

The post was retweeted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat: Ahmedabad police on Monday denied claims of searches at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) office in the city. This comes hours after reports stated the AAP office was being raided ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat.

On Sunday night, AAP national Joint Secretary Isudan Gadhvi tweeted, "Gujarat police carried out searches for two hours in AAP office, but did not find anything."

The post was retweeted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who wrote "BJP is frightened because AAP is getting a tremendous response in Gujarat, there is a wave in favour of AAP, after Delhi, Gujarat AAP office was searched, but nothing will be found."

AAP state unit president Gopal Italia on Monday morning in a tweet claimed, "Navrangpura Police station staff named Hitesh, Parash and a third unknown person had visited the office."

Denying all these claims, the Ahmedabad police today took to Twitter and said, "No search was carried out at AAP office."

Meanwhile, Isudan Gadhvi retweeted the post and claimed three cops had visited the AAP office in Ahmedabad.

"Three policemen had visited the office without any document or a warrant. The raids were clearly 'unofficial' and would not have any records," Gadhvi tweeted.

The BJP has slammed the AAP and demanded to share CCTV footage of the police search.

Party media coordinator Yagnesh Dave told media, "I know, CCTV cameras are installed in AAP office, if the police had carried out a search, it should share the CCTV footage in support of their claims."

Also Read | L-G nod for CBI probe aimed to divert attention from graft charges against him: AAP

Latest India News